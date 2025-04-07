Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.42 and last traded at $48.43, with a volume of 9429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.
Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31.
Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.3116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF
About Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF
The Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF (EVLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking high current income by holding sub-investment grade floating-rate loans and corporate debts issued globally. EVLN was launched on Feb 6, 2024 and is issued by Eaton Vance.
