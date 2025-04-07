JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.51 and last traded at $55.51, with a volume of 39920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Active Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAVA. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2,402.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

