Insider Selling: Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Director Sells 32,001 Shares of Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Director Brian Howlett sold 32,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.16, for a total transaction of C$37,121.16.
Bitfarms Trading Down 0.9 %
BITF traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,542. Bitfarms Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.98 and a twelve month high of C$4.49. The stock has a market cap of C$371.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Bitfarms from C$6.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th.
About Bitfarms
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bitfarms
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.