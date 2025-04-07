Insider Selling: Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Director Sells 32,001 Shares of Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Director Brian Howlett sold 32,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.16, for a total transaction of C$37,121.16.

Bitfarms Trading Down 0.9 %

BITF traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,542. Bitfarms Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.98 and a twelve month high of C$4.49. The stock has a market cap of C$371.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Bitfarms from C$6.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

