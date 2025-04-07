Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.83 and last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 57356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.17.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 368,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,504 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after acquiring an additional 689,119 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,282,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,439,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.