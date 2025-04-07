WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.29 and last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 45003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.41.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $779.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,651,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund

The Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (QGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 100 large-cap growth companies in the US that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QGRW was launched on Dec 15, 2022 and is managed by WisdomTree.

