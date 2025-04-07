Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.94 and last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 606624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.33.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,244,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,983,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814,581 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,447,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,825 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,136,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,685,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,566 shares during the last quarter.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

