Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.94 and last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 606624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.33.
The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.
The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.
