Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2025

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDVGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.94 and last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 606624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.33.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,244,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,983,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814,581 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,447,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,825 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,136,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,685,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,566 shares during the last quarter.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Further Reading

