Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 815684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.66.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
