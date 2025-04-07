Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 815684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Family CFO Inc increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

