Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.68 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 81397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.
Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.99.
Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional US High Profitability ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.