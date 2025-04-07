Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.68 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 81397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.