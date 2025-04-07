High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0593 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

High Income Securities Fund stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,993. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.

Insider Activity at High Income Securities Fund

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 19,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $131,984.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,776.04. This trade represents a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

