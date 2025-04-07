Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY25 guidance to $1.20-1.25 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,028,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,979. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $24.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $76,821.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,221.28. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.