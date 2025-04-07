El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Director Samuel N. Borgese Sells 1,898 Shares

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $20,802.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,390 shares in the company, valued at $234,434.40. This trade represents a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of LOCO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 486,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,281. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $276.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 372.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 55,510 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 453,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 39,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 75,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 17,165.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

