El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Director Samuel N. Borgese Sells 1,898 Shares

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $20,802.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,390 shares in the company, valued at $234,434.40. This trade represents a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
El Pollo Loco Stock Performance
Shares of LOCO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 486,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,281. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $276.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
El Pollo Loco Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.
