Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Insider Buys £4,999.66 in Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) insider Maria Darby-Walker acquired 2,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £4,999.66 ($6,444.52).
Shares of LON PGH traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 224 ($2.89). 81,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,499. The company has a market capitalization of £69.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.46. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 152 ($1.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 261.24 ($3.37). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 215.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 197.03.
Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Personal Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Personal Group Holdings Plc will post 19.0753425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Personal Group from GBX 209 ($2.69) to GBX 316 ($4.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.
Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.
