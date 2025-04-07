Realty Invest Transcontinental Acquires 2,000 Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Stock

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,410,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,028,812.80. This represents a 0.06 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

On Monday, March 31st, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,700 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $29,716.00.

On Thursday, March 27th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $34,980.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 480 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $8,390.40.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 3,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $26,430.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 21,678 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,204.00.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TCI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $36.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $246.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors ( NYSE:TCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCI. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 68,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TCI

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.