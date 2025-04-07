Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $134.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,114,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.74. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $100.12 and a 52 week high of $166.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $90,874.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 184,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,888,697.48. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total value of $27,632,050.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,071,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,160,898.50. This represents a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,031,057 shares of company stock worth $284,446,613. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 23,657.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 611,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,995,000 after buying an additional 608,466 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 397.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 10.2% during the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

