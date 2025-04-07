Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Director George Salamis Acquires 6,500 Shares

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) Director George Salamis acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.56 per share, with a total value of C$10,140.00.

George Salamis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, George Salamis bought 24,500 shares of Integra Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,282.85.

On Wednesday, January 15th, George Salamis bought 10,000 shares of Integra Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,850.00.

Integra Resources Price Performance

Integra Resources stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.63. 679,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,728. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.45. Integra Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The company has a market cap of C$192.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Further Reading

