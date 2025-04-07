First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 14975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 52,206 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $289,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.