Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 4711199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Baring Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 134,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 24,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,198,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

