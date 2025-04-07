Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 4711199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
