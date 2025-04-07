Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 276411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14,226.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 967.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.