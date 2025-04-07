Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 276411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.
Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.
Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.
