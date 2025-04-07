IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $146.06 and last traded at $147.20, with a volume of 197303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. BTIG Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.05.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.