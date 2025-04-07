RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $103.20 and last traded at $103.20, with a volume of 34342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on RPM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Get RPM International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPM

RPM International Trading Down 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 12,321.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 271,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 268,971 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.