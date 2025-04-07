Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 345356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Argus upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baxter International

Baxter International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 5,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 60.8% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 48.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.