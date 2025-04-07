MetLife (NYSE:MET) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.21 and last traded at $66.11, with a volume of 381798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.85.

MetLife Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

