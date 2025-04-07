Kenneth Earl Zinger Purchases 5,000 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 10,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,600.00.

Shares of TSE CEU traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,097. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.52. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$5.29 and a one year high of C$10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CEU shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.59.

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

