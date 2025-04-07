UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Price

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 25.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JBLU. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.04. 22,676,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,837,185. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.10.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,747.50. The trade was a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nik Mittal bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,960.02. The trade was a 608.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

