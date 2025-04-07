Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Research – April 7th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Southern, and Quanta Services are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks refer to shares of companies that develop, produce, or distribute energy from sustainable sources such as wind, solar, geothermal, and hydroelectric power. These stocks offer investors the opportunity to support advances in clean energy technology while potentially benefiting from the growth of an industry increasingly favored by environmental policies and market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.27. 33,712,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,724,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.04. 4,104,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,524,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.32. Southern has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $94.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Read More