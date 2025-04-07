Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$144.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$161.00 to C$144.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$152.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$146.85.
In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.87, for a total transaction of C$482,024.87. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.
