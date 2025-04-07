Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Upgraded by CIBC to Outperform Rating

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$90.00. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PBH. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on Premium Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$103.40.

Premium Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Premium Brands Company Profile

PBH stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 80,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,777. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$74.00 and a twelve month high of C$97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.32.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

