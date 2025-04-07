Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for April 7th (AHPI, AMS, ANRO, ATHX, AUMN, AWH, AXSM, AZPN, BHB, BTX)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2025

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 7th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR). They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition (NASDAQ:FLD). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK). They issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT). They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS). They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST). Pickering Energy Partners issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

