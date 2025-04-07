Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for April 7th (AHPI, AMS, ANRO, ATHX, AUMN, AWH, AXSM, AZPN, BHB, BTX)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 7th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR). They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition (NASDAQ:FLD). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK). They issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT). They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS). They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST). Pickering Energy Partners issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

