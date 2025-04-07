BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 143967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.2848 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

