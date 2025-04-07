Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $402.39 and last traded at $405.93, with a volume of 24044277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $422.67.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $271.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $501.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.81.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- What does consumer price index measure?
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- These Dividend Stocks Might Be the Safest Bet Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.