Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 844412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Aegon by 1,136.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Aegon in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

