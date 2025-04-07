LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 164624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $100.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 415.38%.

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 44.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 199,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 61,387 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at $177,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.