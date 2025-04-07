iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $108.91 and last traded at $109.32, with a volume of 498257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.07.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.22 and a 200 day moving average of $137.16.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,667,000 after acquiring an additional 76,917 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.