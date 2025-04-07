iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $108.91 and last traded at $109.32, with a volume of 498257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.07.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.22 and a 200 day moving average of $137.16.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
