JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Insider Dean Buckley Acquires 50,000 Shares

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) insider Dean Buckley purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,004.64).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 95.30 ($1.23). 3,403,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,425. JPMorgan Emerging Markets has a 1-year low of GBX 89.90 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 115.08 ($1.48). The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 109.07.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 0.75 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan Emerging Markets had a net margin of 82.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

Gain access to the attractive long-term growth potential of emerging markets

– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum

We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.

