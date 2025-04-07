Keith M. Gehl Buys 1,000 Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) Director Keith M. Gehl bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,500. The trade was a 5.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.91. 6,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,410. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $67.17 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 2,605.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 18,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Kewaunee Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

