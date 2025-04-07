John Albert Brussa Purchases 30,000 Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Stock

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2025

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJGet Free Report) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$162,600.00.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

TSE CJ traded down C$0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,013. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.19 and a 12 month high of C$7.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$847.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.