John Albert Brussa Purchases 30,000 Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$162,600.00.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

TSE CJ traded down C$0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,013. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.19 and a 12 month high of C$7.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$847.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

