Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market capitalization of $248.74 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,576.23 or 0.02006412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s genesis date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 563,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 562,572.85622064. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 1,609.3960855 USD and is down -14.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $589,518.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

