NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 36071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NV5 Global

NV5 Global Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.46 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, January 6th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NV5 Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3,320.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 527.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NV5 Global

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.