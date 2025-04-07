Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.49 and last traded at $83.38, with a volume of 240434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.83.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,539,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

