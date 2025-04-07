Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Lowered to $156.00 at Morgan Stanley

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.20.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded down $2.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.74. 292,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,843. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $122.14 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.45 and its 200-day moving average is $172.89.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

