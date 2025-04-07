Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Reaches $0.0255 on Major Exchanges

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the dollar. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $180.20 million and approximately $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 7,060,622,016 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 7,440,720,740.04261761. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02552335 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

