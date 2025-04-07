Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.27 Million

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked Matic has a market cap of $4.27 million and $15,669.96 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,276.67 or 1.00199150 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77,810.38 or 0.99602270 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 22,058,381 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 22,058,381.00277963. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.1876489 USD and is down -12.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $8,117.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

