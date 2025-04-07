WAX Price Tops $0.0185 on Major Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $80.78 million and $13.31 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,365,418,663 coins and its circulating supply is 4,360,624,278 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,365,141,272.9538269 with 4,360,346,890.61873531 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.01794123 USD and is down -10.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $8,721,105.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

