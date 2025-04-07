Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 296,070 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 45% compared to the typical daily volume of 203,918 call options.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SOXL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.74. 465,575,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,419,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $70.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 4.11.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,180,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 117,087.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 299,744 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,000,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 235,607 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 622,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 141,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Variant Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

