Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 296,070 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 45% compared to the typical daily volume of 203,918 call options.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:SOXL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.74. 465,575,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,419,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $70.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 4.11.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- These Dividend Stocks Might Be the Safest Bet Right Now
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 2 Defensive Sectors to Protect Your Portfolio During a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.