Citigroup Lowers Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $219.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $282.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.93.

Shares of RL traded down $8.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.36. The stock had a trading volume of 695,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,175. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.58 and its 200 day moving average is $227.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $155.96 and a 12-month high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 256.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 22.3% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

