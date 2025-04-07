SmarDex Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded down 16% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One SmarDex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmarDex has a total market cap of $32.02 million and approximately $518,849.89 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmarDex has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,261.67 or 0.99620442 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77,875.17 or 0.99128464 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex launched on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,086,774,576 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,085,641,268.328966 in circulation. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s). More information can be found at https://smardex.io."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmarDex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmarDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

