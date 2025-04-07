Gaimin (GMRX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.74 Million

Gaimin (GMRX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Gaimin has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $138,017.34 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaimin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin launched on March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 99,620,986,304 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,731,000,000 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gmrx_io. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gaimin’s official message board is gaimin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 99,620,986,304 with 24,731,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00010453 USD and is down -4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $121,996.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

