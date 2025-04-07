Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $93.08 and last traded at $94.01, with a volume of 6339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.78. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 43.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 153,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 120,687 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 82.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 172,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

