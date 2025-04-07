Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 102582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $5.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $683.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47.

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $50,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,590.50. The trade was a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at $664,659.85. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,838,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,468,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after buying an additional 1,164,973 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,467,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

