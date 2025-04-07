Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 276822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

PONY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pony AI in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.60 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PONY. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new position in Pony AI in the fourth quarter valued at $647,421,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,559,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pony AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,973,000. IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the 4th quarter valued at $93,700,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Pony AI during the fourth quarter worth $34,091,000.

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

